Carney praises Hansen, calls hearing French from space a point of pride

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Prime Minister Mark Carney praised astronaut Jeremy Hansen during a call with the Artemis II crew, saying he was proud to see a Canadian in space and to hear French spoken.

Carney called the mission “hugely inspiring” and said Canadians “couldn’t be more proud” of Hansen and the collaboration with the United States.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks to Artemis II mission astronauts, left to right, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover during a live feed at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, April 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“We look forward to seeing you here in Canada, for maple syrup on pancakes,” the prime minister said from Ottawa.

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The call marked the third and final space-to-Earth connection organized by the Canadian Space Agency, livestreamed from the John H. Chapman Space Centre in Longueuil, Que., and co-ordinated by astronaut Joshua Kutryk.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly attended in person, addressing Hansen after Carney spoke.

“I’ve heard, time and time again, people from across the country saying, ‘We’re not only proud, but it’s good news. We’re following because they’re providing hope. Jeremy is actually helping us go through our days,’” Joly said.

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She asked Hansen if the mission had changed his perspective on humanity.

“I launched with the expectation that I would see the proof (of humanity’s purpose) with my own eyes, and I definitely have,” he said. “I think that’s really reassuring.”

Elder Bryan Akwirente Deer of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake delivered a prayer of thanksgiving to open the event.

4:56 Carney’s long-distance call to space: PM speaks with Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II crew

Students from across Canada were also able to ask questions, including via pre-recorded messages.

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When asked how missions like Artemis II could shape life on Earth in the next 20 to 30 years, Hansen said, “Space exploration pushes innovation, and when we set really big goals, it focuses us on getting things done, creating technologies that help us live better together.”

Hansen also reflected on Indigenous teachings, saying, “Sit with your elders and ask questions. Every time I’ve listened, I’ve learned amazing things.”

Hansen described how his mission patch reflects seven attributes —courage, humility, respect, love, honesty, wisdom and truth — that guide him in life and in space.

His patch was designed by Manitoba artist Henry Guimond of Sagkeeng First Nation.

Hansen and his three American crewmates are returning to Earth after completing a six-hour lunar flyby on Monday, going farther into space than any humans before and breaking Apollo 13’s distance record from 1970.

It’s a step toward landing boot prints near the moon’s south pole in just two years.

Carney has said that, with Artemis II, Canada became the second country in the world ever to send an astronaut on a lunar mission, and that it’s a testament to Hansen’s “exceptional skill.”

The crew, after capturing images and other geological observations of the moon, is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Friday.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.