N.B. RCMP officer brews up a blend of coffee in support of MS patient

A New Brunswick RCMP officer diagnosed with multiple sclerosis has brewed up his own signature blend of coffee to help support others living with the disease.

Simply getting up to make a cup of coffee has become a struggle for Chris Lanteigne of Cocagne, N.B. The officer was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis less than two years after joining the force in 2017.

“It came on just suddenly, I started falling,” said Lanteigne.

At one point, Lanteigne said that he was paralyzed and bedridden for a year. He is now able to get around with the help of treatments and said that he is still serving as an officer on administrative duty. But he is no longer able to work the beat.

“You know what, I am ok with it. I am just trying to be as helpful as I can and work as much as I can,” he said.

Which is why the officer said he is now asking people to join him for a cup of brew to help others with MS.

“It might be a little weird having my face on the tank, but it is hilarious,” said Lanteigne.

Lanteigne said he earned the nickname “La Tank” back when he was a corrections officer. Now, his face appears on a tank logo and, with the help of family, has launched his own blend of coffee called LaTank.

The self-proclaimed lover of java is now selling his blend to help support an individual with MS in his community who cannot afford some of the more costly treatments that are often not covered by medicare or insurance.

“It will go to one individual who does not have the coverage for the treatment,” he said.

Lanteigne said he teamed up with Down East Coffee to launch his special blend, in which he has a family connection.

Caley Montague is a partner in the coffee company, and said that he was all too happy to help him launch his fundraiser. The unique blend he said is a tasty combination of half decaf and half dark roast.

“I think it is a great idea, you know it shows the type of character he is and I really believe that he is making a really good effort to try to help others with the journey that he has gone through himself,” said Montague.

Anyone looking to try out the LaTank blend can make an online order through Down East Coffee. The fundraiser will run until the end of September.