Ontario provides $1.2M for child-care space expansion at Brighton Public School

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $1.2 million to expand child-care spaces at Brighton Public School, the area’s MPP announced Thursday.

Northumberland—Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says the province has given the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board approval to tender a child-care centre addition at the Elizabeth Street school that will include 10 new licensed child-care spaces and a new child-care room.

Northumberland County is also providing $350,000 towards the addition of a kitchen, Piccini noted.

“Child care is critically important to working parents, and it will be key to driving Ontario’s economic recovery,” said Piccini. “The funding for this child-care centre addition to Brighton Public School is great news for our community. This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Brighton.”

Story continues below advertisement

County Warden Bob Crate said the addition will make the child-care centre a full-service facility.

“Providing care for families with children from infancy through to school age,” he said. “Northumberland County is pleased to support this important capital build by contributing funds for on-site kitchen facilities. The capacity to prepare and provide nutritious snacks and meals onsite will further enhance the quality child-care supports available to Brighton families.”

School board chairperson Diane Lloyd extended sincere thanks to Piccini and the province for the child care spaces which will be “so valued” by students and parents in the Brighton area.

“Providing wraparound service for children and families, from preschool to graduation, is a priority for our school board. Having child and family centre programs in our schools is a critical component of that vision,” she said.

Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander said child-care services are “vital” to the town’s economy and economic recovery.

“We are grateful for the support of the government of Ontario and the County of Northumberland for helping to provide these services right here in Brighton,” he said.

Earlier this month the province announced an additional $25 million to improve ventilation in schools as students return for in-person learning this fall.

Story continues below advertisement