Ontario providing $3.3M to expand child-care renovation at Norwood District High School

Following a $580,000 announcement in February to renovate and expand child-care spaces at a high school in Norwood, the Ontario government is providing an additional $3.3M for the project.

On Monday, the Office of Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini said it has received an update from the Ministry of Education regarding the approval to tender a child care centre renovation at Norwood District High School.

“When the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board received the approval to proceed (ATP) to tender in the amount of $580,000, they bundled additional work with the child care project to take advantage of any cost efficiencies and economies of scale that would be available by tendering a larger project,” explained Paige Wiggans, executive assistant to Piccini.

As a result, an additional $3,374,309 revised ATP approves additional sources of funding (both ministry and school board) to allow the school board to award the tender for the expanded project which will include approval of 39 licenced child-care spaces along with renovation for two child care rooms, school renewal work and HVAC work using federal and provincial funding.

This funding can be used to replace aging heating or air conditioning systems, repair roofs and windows, and install important accessibility features like elevators and ramps, the province noted.

“The funding for the child-care centre renovation to Norwood District High School is great news for our community,” stated Piccini. “This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Norwood.”

In a statement, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Norwood area families “deserve greater access to safe and affordable child care in the heart of their community.”

“Our government is proud to support the creation of new child care spaces at Norwood District High School — providing access to local child care options for working parents,” he said. “In addition to building new spaces, we are also taking action to make child care more affordable through the enhanced CARE Tax Credit, which now will save a family on average $1,500 per year.”

Norwood District High School is located at 44 Elm Street in Norwood, east of Peterborough.

“Child care centres in our schools are a critical component of our vision to be able to provide wrap-around services for students and parents, from preschool to graduation,” said Diane Lloyd, school board chairperson. “We extend our sincere thanks to MPP Piccini, and the provincial government, for these dedicated child care spaces that will be so valued by our students and parents in the Norwood area.”

Sandra Robinson, the City of Peterborough’s children’s services program manager, said the school setup will provide new opportunities for children and their families.

“The provision of licensed child care and EarlyON Child and Family programs in one location offers families seamless access to early learning services in one location,” she said.