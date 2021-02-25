Ontario providing $580,000 to create 39 child-care spaces at Norwood high school

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $580,000 to renovate and expand child-care spaces at a high school in Norwood.

On Thursday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced that the province has given approval to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to tender a new child-care renovation at Norwood District High School at 44 Elm St., about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The renovation will include 39 new licensed child-care spaces and two new child-care rooms, which will include the EarlyON Child and Family programs. The province says the projects will “advance safe and accessible learning opportunities for students.”

“The funding for this child care renovation to Norwood District High School is great news for our community,” said Piccini.

“This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Norwood. Progress towards the construction of the child care renovation to Norwood District High School further demonstrates our government’s historic investment in Ontario’s schools and child cares, as well as our overall commitment to supporting our students and families.”

Diane Lloyd, school board chairperson, says child-care spaces in their schools are a “critical component” of the board’s vision to provide wrap-around services from preschool to graduation for students and parents.

“We extend our sincere thanks to MPP Piccini, and the provincial government, for these dedicated child care spaces that will be so valued by our students and parents in the Norwood area,” she stated.

Sandra Robinson, the City of Peterborough’s children’s services program manager, echoed that statement.

“The creation of 39 child care spaces in Norwood High School provides a wonderful new opportunity for young children and families living in this rural community,” she said.

