B.C. police use cruiser to stop speeding car with no functioning brakes

B.C. Highway Patrol officers were forced to use their vehicle to stop an out-of-control car spotted driving with no functional brakes on Vancouver Island on Saturday.

According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, officers began pursuing the vehicle after they clocked the Ford Escort at 125 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 19 near Nanoose Bay.

As the driver sped by, Mounties noticed she “had a stressed look on her face and had both hands off the steering wheel, gesturing wildly,” according to RCMP.

When police caught up with the car and realized it didn’t have brakes, the officer pulled in front of it and slowly used his cruiser to bring it to a stop.

No one was hurt and neither vehicle was damaged, police said.

Police subsequently discovered the 33-year-old woman was prohibited from driving and had outstanding warrants out for her arrest.

The vehicle she was driving wasn’t hers, wasn’t insured, and had licence plates on it that weren’t registered to the vehicle, police said.

An examination of the car also determined neither the foot brake nor the emergency brake were working.

The woman was handed a three-day immediate roadside prohibition after officers conducted a breath test, and the vehicle was impounded.

She is also facing “numerous” violation tickets, and was released pending a future court date, police said.

