Canada

Toronto man fined for posting photos of Alberta judge, AHS lawyer

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 6:49 pm
A jury box is shown in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A jury box is shown in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A Toronto man has been fined and must cover court costs for taking photos of an Alberta judge and an Alberta Health Services lawyer, then posting them online.

Donald Smith, who appeared in court via video before Justice Adam Germain on Wednesday, had taken screenshots of a virtual court hearing hosted on Webex that was related to violations of Alberta’s COVID-19 rules. He told his followers that he realized he could go to jail for his actions. He also questioned the judge’s integrity.

Read more: Albertans who break coronavirus health orders could pay up to $500K fine

His lawyer and the counsel for Alberta Health Services agreed to a joint recommendation and Smith was fined $1,000 for contempt of court and must pay $1,500 in court costs. He’s also prohibited from using social media to threaten or harass individuals.

“I’m terribly sorry for taking the screen shot. I felt bad,” Smith said.

“It kind of sucks to pay the ($2,500), but I do take full responsibility for my actions.”

His lawyer, Ian McQuaig, said Smith had moved from Vancouver to Toronto and was on disability related to mental issues. He said Smith understands the gravity of what he has done.

“He recognized that he should have known better and he chose to post those images,” said McQuaig.

“He’s had a quite long — I don’t know if I would call it a career — interest in amateur journalism. He posts a lot of material on the internet, sharing his commentary with the world, and there are social issues that are important to him.”

Read more: Alberta government implements new strategy to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

At one point Smith attempted to address his use of social media with Germain.

“Mr. Smith, when you’re in a bit of a hole we kind of recommend that you stop digging,” Germain interjected.

The judge told the court that in other similar cases a contempt of court charge would result in a “short, sharp period of imprisonment.”

Germain said Smith admitted that what he had done was wrong and that he knew the consequences.

“The movie that he made of himself expressing his political views and expressing his views about the character and integrity of myself as a judge were well displayed, and in that video he indicated a perception and awareness where he said, ‘I may go to jail for this.'”

Read more: Alberta man fined $1,200 for defying COVID-19 quarantine order

Judges have thick skins when it comes to criticism, but Smith’s actions crossed the line, Germain said.

“When people challenge our integrity or suggest we’re doing something unlawful or inappropriate — and if their words become hostile — it upsets us.”

Meanwhile, Calgary mayoralty candidate Kevin J. Johnston is to learn his fate Sept. 8 after he was found guilty of violating three COVID-19 court orders.

McCuaig, who also represents Johnston, and Alberta Health Services lawyer Mark Jackson, expect to have an agreed position on what the sentence should be.

“We are … close to a sanction that’s inclusive of a significant term of incarceration, without getting into specific details,” said Jackson.

McCuaig said his client wants the matter resolved.

“He’s certainly approaching this very seriously. I think we have an agreement almost in principal that will resolve this matter.”

Click to play video: 'Justice minister outlines enforcement measures during COVID-19 health restrictions' Justice minister outlines enforcement measures during COVID-19 health restrictions
© 2021 The Canadian Press
