COVID-19: GTHL to require players 12 and older to be vaccinated to play in 2021-22 season

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Hockey League is requiring all eligible players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the 2021-22 season.

In a release Wednesday, the GTHL said all players who were born in or before 2009 will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 17 in order to take part in any of the league’s activities.

Exceptions will be made for players with a valid medical reason for not getting a vaccine or with an approved exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Canada’s largest minor hockey league said all one-ice staff, officials and volunteers will also be required to be vaccinated.

The 2019-20 GTHL season was cancelled on March 12, 2020, and the 2020-21 season did not take place due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GTHL registers more than 40,000 players each year in Markham, Mississauga, Toronto and Vaughan.