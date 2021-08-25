Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

COVID-19: GTHL to require players 12 and older to be vaccinated to play in 2021-22 season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario' Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: With the new school year just two weeks away, one advocacy group is asking the province to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory shots required for all eligible students to attend classes. Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Hockey League is requiring all eligible players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the 2021-22 season.

In a release Wednesday, the GTHL said all players who were born in or before 2009 will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 17 in order to take part in any of the league’s activities.

Exceptions will be made for players with a valid medical reason for not getting a vaccine or with an approved exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Read more: Capacity limits could be lifted for venues with COVID-19 vaccination policies: Ontario top doctor

Canada’s largest minor hockey league said all one-ice staff, officials and volunteers will also be required to be vaccinated.

Trending Stories

The 2019-20 GTHL season was cancelled on March 12, 2020, and the 2020-21 season did not take place due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The GTHL registers more than 40,000 players each year in Markham, Mississauga, Toronto and Vaughan.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says' COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagVaccine Mandate tagGTHL tagGreater Toronto Hockey League tagCOVID Vaccine Mandate tagGTHL Vaccine Mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers