SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 3:07 pm
Hamilton Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff - image View image in full screen
Global News

Hamilton police will now follow suit with Toronto police in implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy effective in October.

In a statement, the service says the decision was made around concerns in the fourth wave and a spike month over month in coronavirus cases in Hamilton.

“As a service, we believe mandatory vaccinations are just one of the ways we can reassure our members and the public that we have taken the necessary steps to protect ourselves and the community we serve,“ Chief Frank Bergen said in a release.

Read more: Toronto Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff

Hamilton police say they have been adhering to public health guidelines amid the pandemic with social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing and other personal protective equipment requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mandatory vaccinations will add another level of protection in the fight against COVID-19,” said Bergen.

“We took a robust approach in advocating to get our members vaccinated as soon as possible, now we need to be leaders in making those vaccines mandatory.”

Trending Stories

Staffers will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by Oct. 4.

Should a member be unable to be vaccinated due to a protected ground, the service will accommodate the member in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members' Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members
Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Police Service tagMandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations tagcovid-19 hamilton police taghamilton police mandatory vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers