Hamilton Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff

Hamilton police will now follow suit with Toronto police in implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy effective in October.

In a statement, the service says the decision was made around concerns in the fourth wave and a spike month over month in coronavirus cases in Hamilton.

“As a service, we believe mandatory vaccinations are just one of the ways we can reassure our members and the public that we have taken the necessary steps to protect ourselves and the community we serve,“ Chief Frank Bergen said in a release.

Hamilton police say they have been adhering to public health guidelines amid the pandemic with social distancing, handwashing, mask wearing and other personal protective equipment requirements.

“Mandatory vaccinations will add another level of protection in the fight against COVID-19,” said Bergen.

“We took a robust approach in advocating to get our members vaccinated as soon as possible, now we need to be leaders in making those vaccines mandatory.”

Staffers will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by Oct. 4.

Should a member be unable to be vaccinated due to a protected ground, the service will accommodate the member in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

