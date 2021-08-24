Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize, dismantle hazardous cannabis oil lab in Hamilton’s industrial sector

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 5:34 pm
Hamilton police, firefighters, paramedics and provincial enforcement teams dismantle a cannabis oil extraction lab in the city's industrial sector on Aug. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police, firefighters, paramedics and provincial enforcement teams dismantle a cannabis oil extraction lab in the city's industrial sector on Aug. 21, 2021. Global News

A cannabis related seizure worth an estimated $45 million was dismantled during a Hamilton police action on Saturday in the city’s industrial sector.

Investigators say the scene at 65 Biggar Avenue had to be secured following the discovery of hazardous materials within the building.

Initially, officers were responding to an alarm call in the early morning hours around 4 a.m.

“Police determined that the building was being used as a cannabis oil extraction lab and applied for a search warrant,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

Read more: Police investigating shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

The operation was located beside a row of residential housing and had commercial grade processing equipment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the explosive potential of the hazardous materials within the building, assistance was provided by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Clandestine Lab Unit along with Hamilton Fire Department and Hamilton Paramedic Service,” police said.

“Approximately 300 pounds of dried cannabis has been seized, along with over 2200 litres of cannabis oil.”

No charges have been laid. Investigators say a probe into the operation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC' Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagDrug Seizure tagHamilton Fire tagillegal cannabis tagcannabis seizure tagcannabis lab tagbiggar avenue tagindustrial sector tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers