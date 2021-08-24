Police seize, dismantle hazardous cannabis oil lab in Hamilton’s industrial sector

Send this page to someone via email

A cannabis related seizure worth an estimated $45 million was dismantled during a Hamilton police action on Saturday in the city’s industrial sector.

Investigators say the scene at 65 Biggar Avenue had to be secured following the discovery of hazardous materials within the building.

Initially, officers were responding to an alarm call in the early morning hours around 4 a.m.

“Police determined that the building was being used as a cannabis oil extraction lab and applied for a search warrant,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

The operation was located beside a row of residential housing and had commercial grade processing equipment.

“Due to the explosive potential of the hazardous materials within the building, assistance was provided by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Clandestine Lab Unit along with Hamilton Fire Department and Hamilton Paramedic Service,” police said.

“Approximately 300 pounds of dried cannabis has been seized, along with over 2200 litres of cannabis oil.”

No charges have been laid. Investigators say a probe into the operation is ongoing.