New bus service connecting Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, Canmore and Banff

A new bus service in Alberta is aiming to bridge the transportation gap left in the wake of Greyhound’s termination of service in the province.

The Canada Bus is launching a daily route between Calgary and Edmonton this week, and next week hopes to have people travelling between Calgary and nearby mountain towns Canmore and Banff.

“We are just filling more services to the public transportation,” company owner Sadender Singh said.

The Canada Bus is a private company, and not getting any help from the provincial government for its initiative, however Calgary Transit and the Edmonton Transit Service are providing the use of some of their stations for passengers to catch the bus.

In Calgary, people can hop on at the Whitehorn, Dalhousie and Brentwood stations, and in Edmonton, the bus will pick up and drop off passengers at the Kingsway and Southgate stations.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney called the new business a “phenomenal” initiative.

“We know that with COVID-19, that there was an interruption in bus services and there had to be, understandably so,” Sawhney said.

"We know that with COVID-19, that there was an interruption in bus services and there had to be, understandably so," Sawhney said.

"But it sounds like we are getting back into the groove. The economy is picking up and there are loads and loads of people (who) would be very much interested in the service."

Sawnhey said she’s heard from Albertans who would benefit from this bus service — namely students and seniors.

Bus tickets are one-way, and cost $39 for a trip between Calgary and Edmonton, and $25 for Calgary to Red Deer. Prices weren’t given for the tickets to Canmore and Banff.

Between now and Sept. 30, tickets for rides between Calgary and Edmonton are on sale for $29.

The company is also running a deal where if passengers buy a six-pack of tickets, they will save 35 per cent. The company also plans to introduce a student pass with flexible ride dates.