Last of Manitoba fire bans lifted thanks to rainfall

Recent rains have allowed the Manitoba Wildfire Service to remove all remaining restrictions for Area 4 on Wednesday.

This area is north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River.

Manitobans are advised to still remain cautious as the risk of wildfires may still exist.

All provincial park trails are now open, and campfires are permitted in approved pits only. Provincial burning permits will once again be available through the local or regional Manitoba Conservation and Climate office.

The province reminds people that fireworks and lanterns are prohibited in these parks at all times.

While the province has lifted restrictions, many municipalities have implemented burning restrictions so residents are encouraged to check with their local municipal offices for more information.

The province will not issue burning permits within areas bordering any municipality where municipal burning restrictions are already in place.

The City of Winnipeg has already removed all fire restrictions as of Aug. 11.

Further information on the Manitoba Wildfire Service, situation updates, restrictions and other important wildfire updates can be found on the Manitoba government’s wildfire website. Alternatively, people can follow the Manitoba government’s Twitter account.

To report a wildfire, call 911 or the T.I.P. line (toll-free) at 1-800-782-0076.

