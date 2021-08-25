Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Imperial Oil to produce renewable diesel at Strathcona refinery using locally grown crops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 1:57 pm
Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery is pictured near Edmonton on Friday Sept. 2, 2005. View image in full screen
Imperial Oil's Strathcona Refinery is pictured near Edmonton on Friday Sept. 2, 2005. John Ulan, The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil Ltd. plans to build a renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

Imperial says the facility will be the largest of its kind in Canada. It will use blue hydrogen and locally grown crops to produce low-carbon diesel fuel.

The facility will produce up to 1 billion litres per year of renewable diesel.

Imperial says that could mean a 3 million tonne reduction in annual C02 emissions from the Canadian transportation sector.

Trending Stories

Read more: Imperial Oil earns $366 million; Kearl oilsands site sets 25 year production record

Imperial says moving ahead with the project will depend on market conditions and government support. It says it’s in partnership discussions with the governments of Alberta and B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Imperial is not disclosing a price tag for the project. It says production could start in 2024.

Canada’s Clean Fuel Standard takes effect next year. It will require liquid fuel suppliers to decrease the carbon intensity of their products by 13 per cent by 2030.

Read more: Imperial Oil shareholders defeat shareholder motion to set net zero emission target

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Energy tagAlberta Oil tagOil and Gas tagAlberta oil and gas tagRenewable Energy tagImperial Oil tagDiesel tagHydrogen tagClean-fuel standard tagStrathcona refinery tagImperial Oil Strathcona refinery tagrenewable diesel tagEdmonton refineries tagImperial Oil Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers