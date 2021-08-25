1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash involving motorcycle, truck in Kincardine

One person has died and another person is injured following a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that took place in Kincardine, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.
At about 4:15 p.m., officers received a report of a crash along Highway 21.
According to police, two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead.
The driver was then taken to a London, Ont., hospital by air ambulance for serious injuries.
Highway 21 was closed between Concession 7 and Concession 9 for the protection of emergency responders, though it’s since reopened to traffic.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
