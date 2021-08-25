Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash involving motorcycle, truck in Kincardine

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 12:54 pm
According to police, two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person has died and another person is injured following a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that took place in Kincardine, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., officers received a report of a crash along Highway 21.

Read more: 2 hit-and-runs prompt police investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

According to police, two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver was then taken to a London, Ont., hospital by air ambulance for serious injuries.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 7 and Concession 9 for the protection of emergency responders, though it’s since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

