2 hit-and-runs prompt police investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after it’s believed that the same driver was involved in two hit-and-runs that took place on Monday afternoon in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

At about 3 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash that involved a cyclist on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist left the scene.

The cyclist was then sent to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 3:30 p.m., police say what’s believed to be the same vehicle was then involved in a second crash that involved a stationary car on Balmy Beach Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pride crosswalk defaced in Wasaga Beach leads to man getting charged

According to officers, the driver fled the scene and there were no injuries.

Police say they’re looking for a red SUV — possibly a Toyota Rav 4 or a Nissan Qashqai. The vehicle will have damage to its passenger side, including a mirror that may be hanging off or missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.