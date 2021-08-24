Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 hit-and-runs prompt police investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 6:17 pm
Police are investigating after it's believed that the same driver was involved in two hit-and-runs that took place in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., that same day. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after it's believed that the same driver was involved in two hit-and-runs that took place in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., that same day. OPP

Police are investigating after it’s believed that the same driver was involved in two hit-and-runs that took place on Monday afternoon in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

At about 3 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash that involved a cyclist on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road.

Read more: Man sent to hospital with life-altering injuries following motorcycle crash in Georgian Bay

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist left the scene.

The cyclist was then sent to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

At about 3:30 p.m., police say what’s believed to be the same vehicle was then involved in a second crash that involved a stationary car on Balmy Beach Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pride crosswalk defaced in Wasaga Beach leads to man getting charged

According to officers, the driver fled the scene and there were no injuries.

Police say they’re looking for a red SUV — possibly a Toyota Rav 4 or a Nissan Qashqai. The vehicle will have damage to its passenger side, including a mirror that may be hanging off or missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
grey bruce OPP tagGeorgian Bluffs taggeorgian bluffs crash tagGeorgian Bluffs hit-and-run tagGeorgian Bluffs news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers