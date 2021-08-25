Menu

Crime

OPP investigating biker gang brawl in southwestern Ontario

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 11:32 am
OPP are investigating a biker gang brawl in Arthur, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a biker gang brawl in Arthur, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a biker gang brawl in southwestern Ontario.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said officers responded to a large fight in Arthur, Ont., on Aug. 18 just after 11 p.m.

Read more: 5 stabbed, hospital locked down after Alberta biker gangs brawl in Cranbrook, B.C.

“A group of 20-30 individuals, with suspected ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs, were involved in the assault,” police said while noting there were several injuries.

Everyone involved in the fight left the area before police arrived and OPP said there are no public safety concerns.

Trending Stories

OPP said its crime unit and biker enforcement unit are investigating and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Brawl between Alberta biker gangs forces hospital lockdown in Cranbrook, B.C.' Brawl between Alberta biker gangs forces hospital lockdown in Cranbrook, B.C.
Brawl between Alberta biker gangs forces hospital lockdown in Cranbrook, B.C – Jul 24, 2021

“The presence of motorcycle gangs in any community should be a concern,” police said. “Citizens should minimize contact with gang members and report any outlaw motorcycle gang activity to the police.”

Tips can be left with the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

