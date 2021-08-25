OPP investigating biker gang brawl in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a biker gang brawl in southwestern Ontario.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said officers responded to a large fight in Arthur, Ont., on Aug. 18 just after 11 p.m.

“A group of 20-30 individuals, with suspected ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs, were involved in the assault,” police said while noting there were several injuries.

Everyone involved in the fight left the area before police arrived and OPP said there are no public safety concerns.

OPP said its crime unit and biker enforcement unit are investigating and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“The presence of motorcycle gangs in any community should be a concern,” police said. “Citizens should minimize contact with gang members and report any outlaw motorcycle gang activity to the police.”

Tips can be left with the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.