Restricted sales, new tax coming to vape products in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Changes are coming on the way vape products are sold in Saskatchewan.

One change limits the sale of flavoured vapour products to age-restricted vapour product shops.

Read more: New Saskatchewan vape regulations draw mixed reaction

The province said it is aimed at restricting access to those products for minors.

“Vaping exposes our young people to harmful and addictive chemicals,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our government is supporting efforts to reduce youth vaping rates by ensuring fruit and candy flavoured vaping products targeting youth are only sold where youth are not present.”

Sales tax on vapour products will jump from six per cent to 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New vaping laws in Saskatchewan aimed at lowering use among young people

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said this brings taxation of vapour products in line with tobacco products.

“With the introduction of The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act, our government acknowledged that the tobacco and vaping industries are connected,” Harpauer said.

“Our tax system reflects this with the introduction of the VPT (vapour products tax). We are bringing vaping in line with the taxation of other harmful nicotine and tobacco products sold in Saskatchewan.”

Both changes come into effect on Sept. 1.

It follows other changes brought in by the province, including restricting the sale of vape products to people aged 18 and older, prohibiting the display of vape products in retails stores accessible to minors and restricting vape use in and around public buildings.

4:35 How the pandemic is impacting youth & vaping How the pandemic is impacting youth & vaping – Mar 20, 2021