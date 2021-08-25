SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

John, John and John John and the Nova Scotia election recount

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video: 'Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election' Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election
Nova Scotia's election has ended with a Progressive Conservative victory over the incumbent Liberal government. Ross Lord explains how health care, and a troubled Liberal campaign, helped the PCs win over voters, and what Nova Scotia's shift could mean for the upcoming federal election.

John White, John Morgan and John John McCarthy don’t just have similar names. They also received a similar amount of votes during the 41st Nova Scotia election last week.

John Morgan, who was the NDP candidate for Glace Bay-Dominion, has applied for a recount of all ballots cast for that electoral district during the vote on Aug. 17.

Progressive Conservative candidate John White won the seat that evening, with 2,759 votes. John Morgan wasn’t far behind, with 2,726 votes, while Liberal John John McCarthy received 2,480 votes.

A Supreme Court of Nova Scotia order was issued by Justice Jamie S. Campbell for the recount, Elections Nova Scotia said in a release. The recount will take place at the Sydney Justice Centre at 9:30 a.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 30.

Elections Nova Scotia said the deadline to apply for a judicial recount was Monday, Aug. 23.

The Tories won last week’s election in Nova Scotia, finishing with 31 seats and a majority government. The former governing Liberals won 17 seats and the NDP six seats.

Click to play video: 'Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election' Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election
