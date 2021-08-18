Economy August 18 2021 8:16am 06:03 Decision Nova Scotia: election recap with Lori Turnbull We chat with political scientist Lori Turnbull to recap the 2021 Nova Scotia election and get her take on the Progressive Conservatives majority win. O’Toole Tories cheer Nova Scotia PC win, Trudeau Liberals look for lessons REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121678/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121678/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?