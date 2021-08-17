Decision Nova Scotia: Premier-designate Tim Houston says ‘we made history’ in election
Nova Scotia Premier-designate Tim Houston delivered his victory speech on Tuesday night after Global News projected a Progressive Conservative win in the 2021 election. He said that the party “made history” both in the province and across Canada, showing that just because there’s a pandemic, an incumbent government “doesn’t get a free pass.” He also said Nova Scotians had given them a mandate and the party was ready to govern.