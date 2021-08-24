Menu

Crime

Two arrested after man assaulted, forced into vehicle, say Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 8:30 pm
RCMP say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in after the two suspects, a man and a woman, tried hiding inside a nearby residence. View image in full screen
RCMP say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in after the two suspects, a man and a woman, tried hiding inside a nearby residence. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Charges of kidnapping and assault are being recommended following an intense incident near Salmon Arm on Monday afternoon that saw the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team get called in.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are in custody after allegedly assaulting and forcing a man into a vehicle around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the man escaped the vehicle as it moved along the 2000 block of Piers Point Road, then ran into a nearby house to call police.

“The male and female suspects then broke into a residence on First Nations Road near Salmon Arm,” said RCMP. “A resident of that house fled and the male and female suspect attempted to hide in the residence.

“Salmon Arm RCMP arrived on scene, located them and sealed off the area with the assistance of the B.C. RCMP Police Dog Service. The B.C. RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team was activated and attended.”

Police say because of the tactical actions taken by the Emergency Response Team, the two suspects surrendered without incident at approximately 10:30 p.m.

RCMP noted that the two suspects are known to police and are awaiting their first court appearance.

Police say they are recommending charges of kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

They added the victim is in hospital with believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from “what appears to be a targeted event.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

