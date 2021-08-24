COVID-19: 1 new case for Peterborough; Indian River Reptile Zoo to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases dipped.

Data released around 4:15 p.m. from the regional health unit serving Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation include:

New cases since Monday: 1

Active cases: 13 — down from 15 reported on Monday

Variant of concern cases: 876 — up from 862 on Monday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,667 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,632 — an additional three cases since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Close contacts: 38, up from 31 reported on Monday.

Testing: More than 57,150 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 85 cases have required hospitalized care — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases (unchanged since Monday). Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports no COVID-19 inpatients Friday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Reports no cases.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 76.2 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.7 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.75 per cent related to travel and 0.4 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccination clinics

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, approximately 80.6 per of the eligible population (age 12 and up) served by the health unit has received one vaccine dose; 73.6 per cent have received a first and second dose (fully vaccinated).

Story continues below advertisement

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Drive. No appointment is necessary.

Remaining COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics this week include:

Freshco on Brock St. in Peterborough (first and second dose): Tuesday and Wednesday 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Talwood Apartments on 993 Talwood Drive in Peterborough: Tuesday and Wednesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lakefield-Smith Community Centre on Concession Line in Lakefield: Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indian River Reptile Zoo drive-thru, 2206 County Rd. 38, Indian River (first and second dose): Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission for all car passengers to the Dino Drive-Thru if anyone in the car receives a COVID-19 vaccine.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement