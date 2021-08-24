SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

New fire along Westside Road; smoke visible from Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 3:33 pm
A fire near Westside Road is growing quickly. View image in full screen
The fire is visible from across Okanagan Lake.

A quickly moving fire at Westside Road and Sail View Bay is getting the full attention of area fire crews.

The fire is believed to be two hectares in size, and is easily visible from across Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. Kelowna, West Kelowna and BC Wildfire resources are being used to knock down the blaze.

RCMP have confirmed a tactical evacuation has been issued for homes in the Bear Creek area.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Number of ‘impacted’ residences now at 78, say officials

BC Wildfire Service is responding with two helicopters.

The fire can be seen from this Global Okanagan camera.

More to come.

