New fire along Westside Road; smoke visible from Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A quickly moving fire at Westside Road and Sail View Bay is getting the full attention of area fire crews.

The fire is believed to be two hectares in size, and is easily visible from across Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. Kelowna, West Kelowna and BC Wildfire resources are being used to knock down the blaze.

RCMP have confirmed a tactical evacuation has been issued for homes in the Bear Creek area.

#BREAKING RCMP confirm tactical evacuations are underway because of a new wildfire sparked near Westside Road south of Bear Creek #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/pllf0nauMP — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire Service is responding with two helicopters.

The fire can be seen from this Global Okanagan camera.

#BREAKING this time lapse from a @GlobalOkanagan scenic cam illustrates just how quickly #wildfires can spread. Taken from the ongoing fire on westside Rd in #WestKelowna Be fire smart. @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/HlzMPdouSq — Jamie Tawil (@JamieTawil) August 24, 2021

More to come.