Suspect arrested in Vancouver after two unprovoked assaults in Marpole: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested following two seemingly random assaults in the Marpole area.

Two men, aged 65 and 37, were allegedly assaulted near Ontario Street and Southeast Marine Drive around 3 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday.

1:23 Dashcam captures unprovoked assault Dashcam captures unprovoked assault

Police said they believe the suspect approached the younger man and punched him in the face for no apparent reason. He then followed the older man, punched him in the head, and wrestled him to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses came to help the older victim, then called police, who arrested the suspect.

The suspect, who is known to police and has a violent past, was taken to jail and faces assault charges.

Neither victim suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Steve Addison said the department is concerned about a “significant increase in seemingly unprovoked assaults throughout the city in recent weeks.”

Last week, police released dashcam footage of a man who violently attacked a driver in an unprovoked assault earlier this month.