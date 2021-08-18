Warning issued after trio of girls groped near Vancouver’s False Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a warning after three girls were groped in the False Creek area on Tuesday.

The first assaults happened around 4:30 p.m., when a pair of 11-year-old girls were walking by the seawall near Granville Island.

Police say a man on a bicycle approached them from behind and groped one of the girls. He then followed them to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street where he groped the second girl, police said.

About a half-an-hour later, police say a man groped a 15-year-old girl who was running on the seawall near Science World.

Police described the suspect in the first incident as an “unkempt” Asian man in his 30s, wearing black-framed glasses, a blue hat, a grey t-shirt and dark shorts riding a red and white bike.

The suspect in the second incident was also riding a red and white bike, police said. He had dark hair and was wearing a dark ball cap, a grey shirt, light-coloured or grey pants and a dark backpack.

Police said it was too early to link the two cases conclusively, but that they believed there could be additional victims who had yet to come forward.

Investigators also urged people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they feel unsafe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.