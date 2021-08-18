Menu

Crime

Warning issued after trio of girls groped near Vancouver’s False Creek

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Surge in stranger sex assaults warrants Vancouver police warning' Surge in stranger sex assaults warrants Vancouver police warning
Vancouver police are warning the public about an alarming spike in reported sex assaults. The incidents range from groping to forced sexual intercourse. Police say many sex assaults go unreported and are urging survivors to come forward – Aug 11, 2021

Vancouver police have issued a warning after three girls were groped in the False Creek area on Tuesday.

The first assaults happened around 4:30 p.m., when a pair of 11-year-old girls were walking by the seawall near Granville Island.

Police say a man on a bicycle approached them from behind and groped one of the girls. He then followed them to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street where he groped the second girl, police said.

Read more: Vancouver police issue warning over string of gropings in Champlain Heights

About a half-an-hour later, police say a man groped a 15-year-old girl who was running on the seawall near Science World.

Police described the suspect in the first incident as an “unkempt” Asian man in his 30s, wearing black-framed glasses, a blue hat, a grey t-shirt and dark shorts riding a red and white bike.

The suspect in the second incident was also riding a red and white bike, police said. He had dark hair and was wearing a dark ball cap, a grey shirt, light-coloured or grey pants and a dark backpack.

Read more: ‘These are all sexual assaults’: Vancouver police launch anti-groping campaign

Police said it was too early to link the two cases conclusively, but that they believed there could be additional victims who had yet to come forward.

Investigators also urged people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they feel unsafe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagSexual Assault tagvancouver police tagFalse Creek tagGroping taggroper tagvancouver groping tagfalse creek groper tagfalse creek groping taggirls groped tag

