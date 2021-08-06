Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police issue warning over string of gropings in Champlain Heights

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 8:28 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police have issued a public warning following a string of gropings in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood.

Police say four incidents have been reported since April, all fairly close to one another.

Read more: Man dies after attack at Vancouver’s Grandview Park, police say

“The takeaway here is we’re noticing a pattern now. This is four in four months in the same neighbourhood,” Const. Tania Visintin said Friday.

“We don’t want to instill fear by any means, but we want to share this information.”

Click to play video: 'City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020' City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020
City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020 – Jul 30, 2021

Police say the incidents all happened between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., and just off Kerr Street between 51st and 55th avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Recent sex assault prompts neighbours to form ‘Gastown Guardians’ group

Suspect descriptions have varied, ranging from 17 to 30 years old. In all cases, the suspect was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Police are urging people in the area to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVancouver tagSexual Assault tagvancouver police tagsexual harassment tagGroping taggroper tagChamplain Heights tagserial groper tagstring of gropings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers