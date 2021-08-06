Vancouver police issue warning over string of gropings in Champlain Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a public warning following a string of gropings in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood.

Police say four incidents have been reported since April, all fairly close to one another.

“The takeaway here is we’re noticing a pattern now. This is four in four months in the same neighbourhood,” Const. Tania Visintin said Friday.

“We don’t want to instill fear by any means, but we want to share this information.”

Police say the incidents all happened between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., and just off Kerr Street between 51st and 55th avenues.

Suspect descriptions have varied, ranging from 17 to 30 years old. In all cases, the suspect was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Police are urging people in the area to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious.