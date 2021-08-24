Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in Calabogie, Ont. crash: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 2:50 pm
OPP say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on private property in Calabogie, Ont., on Monday. View image in full screen
OPP say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on private property in Calabogie, Ont., on Monday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Calabogie, Ont., police say.

OPP were called to the site of the crash in Greater Madawaska Township, about an hour west of Ottawa, at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, where the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service was already on scene.

Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision, which happened on private property.

The motorcyclist was taken to Renfrew Victoria Hospital and pronounced dead.

No charges are being laid and the name of the victim has not been released.

