White Rock Lake wildfire: Number of ‘impacted’ residences now at 78, say officials

Send this page to someone via email

The number of residences “directly impacted” by the White Rock Lake wildfire is now at 78, fire officials said on Tuesday morning.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) announced the update, which had previously estimated the number at around 70, including Monday.

The massive fire is estimated at 80,951 hectares, including a big flank along the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake, and is still classified as out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: North Okanagan residents warned of major planned ignition at White Rock Lake wildfire

Further, an evacuation order for 1,316 properties is still in effect, as is an evacuation alert for 850 properties.

“To date, crews have confirmed that 78 properties have been directly impacted by the fire,” CORE said in a press release.

CORE did not disclose if the vague term directly impacted meant partial damage or full destruction or somewhere in between.

2:19 Residents tour White Rock Lake fire area Residents tour White Rock Lake fire area

Still, CORE said communities that have incurred damage, which remain on evacuation order, include:

Killiney Beach

Estamont Beach

Beau Park area within the Regional District of Central Okanagan

Communities where there are no reports of major structural damage, which remain on evacuation order, include:

Story continues below advertisement

Westshore Estates

Wainman Cove

Ewings Landing

Upper Fintry

Valley of the Sun

The BC Wildfire Service says fire activity continues to be minimal along the south, west, and northern flanks. However, it warns that with warming temperatures this week, activity is anticipated to increase again.

1:41 Evacuated B.C. couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire Evacuated B.C. couple returns home, controlled ignitions to start at Mount Law wildfire

BC Wildfire is also projecting winds of 10 to 15 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h from the east-northeast for Tuesday, along with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-20s by Wednesday.

On Monday, fire officials organized a tour for residents whose homes were structurally damaged.

“Residents were very appreciative of having the chance to temporarily observe their properties,” said CORE spokesperson Jodie Foster.

“And while it goes without saying that it was an extremely difficult day for them, and all who were there to offer support, homeowners were grateful for the opportunity to begin the process of moving forward. Our hearts go out to them in this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

CORE is hosting a media tour on Tuesday.

17:38 FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C. FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.

According to CORE, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is continuing to reach out to residents whose properties were significantly damaged.

“At this time, most owners of properties that have sustained significant structural damage have been contacted,” said CORE. “It is important for all residents under an Evacuation Order or Alert to register with Emergency Support Services even if they do not require support with accommodations.

“This registration is one of the ways to make sure they can be contacted in the event of significant damages to their property. Residents should note property assessment work is ongoing, and as conditions allow, and subject to change as crews gain further access to affected areas.”

CORE noted there is no specific time frame when evacuation orders will be lifted, adding evacuees should expect that they won’t be able to access their home until crews deem it safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Salvation Army feeds firefighters Salvation Army feeds firefighters

In related news, according to CORE:

Hotspots and flare-ups have continued almost daily.

There continue to be over 30 pieces of major equipment in the area

Fire suppression lines and bladders are in place to support fire crews

Crews continue to assess, identify and dispose of hazardous materials.

There is no power and no potable water in the affected areas.

BC Hydro is starting to repair power infrastructure.

North Westside Fire Rescue says patrols are continuing in all neighbourhoods, with Fire Chief Alex Van Bruksvoort noting the great support it has received from other fire departments.

“We have been incredibly blessed to have multiple other fire departments support our community in hardening homes and extinguishing small spot fires during the day,” said Bruksvoort.

“Please have patience as North Westside Fire Rescue supports all agencies in bringing this wildfire under control, as all of us have the end result in mind to bring all of you home to the North Westside.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:21 BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members