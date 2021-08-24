Calgary woman harassed in hate-motivated attack over coffee: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police believe hate was a motivator for a man who chased a woman through the downtown after demanding she give him her coffee.

The woman was at the corner of 1 Street and 8 Avenue S.W. on June 25 just before 11 a.m. when she was grabbed by the arm by a man trying to take her coffee.

Police said the man startled the woman, who tried to get away, but the suspect followed her, pushing her and grabbing her arm.

She then tried to separate herself from the man by running toward bystanders, but he continued to chase her, so she threw the coffee away.

“The man then began to shout profanities and racial slurs at her as he walked westbound on Eighth Avenue S.W. away from the victim,” police said.

The man, believed to be about 35, was wearing a black leather jacket, light-coloured t-shirt and dark pants, was tracked to nearby areas with the help of CCTV camera footage, but police have not been able to locate or identify him.

“We know that hate-related incidents have left many Calgarians concerned for their safety, and the wellbeing of fellow community members,” police said in a release.

“While CPS will not tolerate hateful behaviour and will seek to find those who cause harm, it is incumbent on all of us to step in when we see unacceptable behaviour by calling police and offering support to victims.

“Photos and videos taken by witnesses are valuable assets to police investigations.”

Police said hate-motivated crimes are recognized as crimes where by bias, prejudice or hate based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

“Any evidence of a hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence,” police said, adding officers are encouraged that more people are coming forward.

"The characteristics include race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, or on any other similar factor."

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

