Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks receiver Greg Ellingson named a CFL Top Performer

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted August 24, 2021 11:54 am
Edmonton Elks' Greg Ellingson (82) makes a reception as B.C. Lions' KiAnte Hardin (37) defends during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Thursday August 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Greg Ellingson (82) makes a reception as B.C. Lions' KiAnte Hardin (37) defends during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Thursday August 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Elks receiver Greg Ellingson was named a CFL Top Performer of the Week on Tuesday.

Last week, Ellingson caught nine passes for 148 yards in the Elks’ 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions, which gave the Elks their first win of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Elks down B.C. Lions 21-16 for first win of 2021 CFL season

Ellingson averaged 16.4 yards per catch with his longest being 37 yards. He led all receivers in the game in second down conversion catches with three.

Ellingson is sixth in the CFL in receiving yards with 201 yards, the 148 yards he recorded last week is so far the highest receiving total of the season.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo are the other CFL Top Performers of the Week.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tag2021 cfl season tagGreg Ellingson tagElks win over Lions tagEllingson named CFL Top Performer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers