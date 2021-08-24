Edmonton Elks receiver Greg Ellingson named a CFL Top Performer

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks receiver Greg Ellingson was named a CFL Top Performer of the Week on Tuesday.

Last week, Ellingson caught nine passes for 148 yards in the Elks’ 21-16 win over the B.C. Lions, which gave the Elks their first win of the season.

Ellingson averaged 16.4 yards per catch with his longest being 37 yards. He led all receivers in the game in second down conversion catches with three.

Ellingson is sixth in the CFL in receiving yards with 201 yards, the 148 yards he recorded last week is so far the highest receiving total of the season.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo are the other CFL Top Performers of the Week.

