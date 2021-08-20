Elks fire special teams co-ordinator Chris Rippon

Send this page to someone via email

One day after picking up their first win of the 2021 CFL season, the Edmonton Elks have relieved special teams co-ordinator Chris Rippon of his duties.

The Elks won 21-16 over the B.C. Lions Thursday night but it wasn’t enough to save Rippon’s job. He led a special teams unit that has been struggling this season with the exception of kicker Sean Whyte.

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Elks were last in the CFL in average punt return yards (19.5) and had already given up a punt return touchdown. The Elks gave up a 57 yards kick-off return from the Lions Chris Rainey on the opening kick-off.

Returner Terry Williams found himself in the bottom third in average punt return yards (6.7) and kick-off return yard (19.9). On Thursday night he recorded his longest punt return of the season of 20 yards and his longest kick-off return of 34 yards.

Rippon has 37 years experience in the NCAA including 10 years as a special teams co-ordinator.

Rippon was hired by the Elks in April as the assistant to the head coach and special teams assistant, his first CFL assignment. He took over from A.J. Gass just before training camp as special teams co-ordinator.

The Elks say further details on who will be taking over the role will provided when available.