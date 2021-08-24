2 couples to drive down the aisle as they wed at McDonald’s in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Two happy couples will get married Vegas-style as they plan to say “I do” in a drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Phil Hammond and Stephanie Garcia, of Cambridge, as well as Aline DeVries and Aaron Rozon, of Hamilton, were chosen to get married in the drive-thru after submitting 250-word submissions to the company.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s described the entries as “compelling and heartwarming” and said it was difficult to settle on who to choose.

For Hammond and Garcia, it is a McHappy homecoming of sorts as they first met while working at the restaurant 14 years ago.

They both still work there and are now raising four kids together.

DeVries and Rozon have also been together for more than a decade and engaged for several years.

A release from McDonald’s says the couple have been engaged for several years as well but life has thrown some obstacles in the way of their wedding happening.

The company says that as they have struggled through health concerns and other challenges, “hard days were always improved with a trip to McDonald’s.”

The two couples will be married at the McDonald’s on Hespeler Road beginning at 2 p.m.