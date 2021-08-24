A small N.B. town scores its 2nd big lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A retired crab fisherman won a jackpot online prize of $644,000, making him the second person from Le Goulet, N.B., to win a money prize.

In early August, another retired fisherman from the same village won $1 million while playing Lotto 6/49.

In a release Monday, Atlantic Lottery said Louis Mallet won a jackpot of $644,380 after he entered his Jackpot Scratch’N Win tickets into Atlantic Lottery’s 2Chance contest website.

“My family all said that I’ve had many second chances in my life,” Mallet said in a release. “The first second chance I ever got was when I had my liver transplant. That was a second chance at life.”

According to Atlantic Lottery, the Jackpot series of Scratch’N Win tickets gives players two chances to win: once to win instantly on the Scratch’N Win game and a second when players enter their Jackpot tickets on 2Chance.ca for a chance to win the growing online jackpot.

Mallet was the winner of the first of three online jackpot draws due to be held after the new game launched in April.

He plans to share most of the winnings with his son and daughter-in-law, who just welcomed their first child to the family, Mallet’s first grandchild.

With the remainder of his prize money, Atlantic Lottery said Mallet intends to buy a new fuel-efficient vehicle and complete some renovations on his home.

Jackpot is only available in Atlantic Canada and several top prizes are still available. The winner of the next online jackpot will be drawn when it reaches $1 million or in early December, whichever comes first.