N.S. premier designate says he’ll drop rent control when state of emergency lifted

Premier-designate Tim Houston says he doesn’t plan to extend interim rent control measures once the provincial state of emergency is lifted.

He said he doesn’t believe extending rent control is a solution to the housing crisis.

“What I want is more housing stock in this province and we will take the steps to make sure that happens,” said Houston to media during his first COVID-19 press conference on Monday.

“We don’t want to do something in the interim that gets us away from achieving the goal that we need to achieve.”

Houston said his government is set on having discussions with not-for-profit groups and anyone who has ideas and long-term solutions for the housing crisis.

“We’re anxious to have those discussions because nobody wants to see somebody homeless.”

When asked about the city’s use of police enforcement in evicting residents from encampments last week, Houston said it was an HRM decision.

He said he’s spoken to the mayor to understand how it got to that point.

Police were beginning to dismantle tents and temporary shelters and telling occupants to immediately vacate the area, but they were met with anger from a large group of people.

This led to the arrest of several protesters who had formed a protective wall in front of the crisis shelters.

Later in the afternoon, the scene became increasingly chaotic and police officers could be seen using pepper spray on people.

At the COVID-19 briefing where Houston was asked about what happened, he said law enforcement was doing its job and the bigger issue is figuring out how Halifax ended up with tent cities.

“We want to get to work. We understand the anxiety that people are under. We’re totally sympathetic to some of the more dramatic situations we hear about, and I don’t want to give the impression that I’m not concerned about it,” said Houston.

“I think every Nova Scotian is concerned about it. But at the same time, we have to have real solutions. We have a housing crisis, we have to address it.”

Houston said he and his new minister responsible for the portfolio will meet with the housing commission once cabinet is sworn in next week.

—With files from Alexa MacLean