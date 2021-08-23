Menu

Crime

Abbotsford Killer Terry Driver dies in custody of natural causes

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 8:57 pm
Terry Driver, who became known as the Abbotsford Killers, has died. View image in full screen
Terry Driver, who became known as the Abbotsford Killers, has died. File

The man who became known as the Abbotsford Killer has died.

Terry Driver was convicted in the murder of 16-year-old Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of her friend Misty Cockerill.

Driver attacked the two teens with a baseball bat in 1995. Cockerill managed to escape and get help while Driver dumped Smith’s body in the Vedder River.

He taunted police with phone calls that were released to the public. A member of his family recognized his voice and turned him in.

Driver was serving a life sentence with no parole for at least 25 years.

Trending Stories

Read more: Family of B.C. mass murder victims compile statements, petition to keep killer behind bars

His application for parole back in May was denied as he was deemed a high risk to re-offend.

Story continues below advertisement

Correctional Service Canada said Monday that Driver died in Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., of apparent natural causes.

He was 56 years old.

Click to play video: 'Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole' Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole
Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole – Apr 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
