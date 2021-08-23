Abbotsford Killer Terry Driver dies in custody of natural causes

Send this page to someone via email

The man who became known as the Abbotsford Killer has died.

Terry Driver was convicted in the murder of 16-year-old Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of her friend Misty Cockerill.

Driver attacked the two teens with a baseball bat in 1995. Cockerill managed to escape and get help while Driver dumped Smith’s body in the Vedder River.

He taunted police with phone calls that were released to the public. A member of his family recognized his voice and turned him in.

Driver was serving a life sentence with no parole for at least 25 years.

His application for parole back in May was denied as he was deemed a high risk to re-offend.

Correctional Service Canada said Monday that Driver died in Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., of apparent natural causes.

He was 56 years old.

