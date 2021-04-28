Menu

Crime

Family of B.C. mass murder victims compile statements, petition to keep killer behind bars

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 9:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight potential parole of killer' Family of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight potential parole of killer
In 1982, David Shearing killed six members of the same family in B.C., including two young girls. He's eligible for parole this summer, and the family of his victims is doing everything it can to keep him behind bars. Ted Chernecki reports.

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers. 

The family of six B.C. mass murder victims has compiled a mountain of information hoping to keep the man who committed the crime behind bars.

In August of 1982, David Shearing, who now goes by David Ennis, shot grandparents George and Edith Bentley and parents Bob and Jackie Johnson as they camped just outside Wells Gray Provincial Park.

He then abducted the Johnson’s 13- and 11-year-old daughters, Janet and Karen, and spent several days torturing and sexually assaulting them before killing them.

He then put all six bodies into the Johnson’s car and set it on fire.

Click to play video: 'Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole' Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole
Family petitions for convicted killer to be denied parole – Apr 1, 2021

Read more: Man responsible for one of B.C.’s most horrifying mass murders can apply for parole again in July

After a long, cross-Canada investigation, Ennis was arrested and later pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree murder, sentenced to six concurrent sentences of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for 25 years.

He is up for full parole at a hearing in July. He is seeking to live within an hour of Bowden, Alta., where he’s incarcerated.

The victim’s family has collected impact statements and more than 80,000 names on a petition to ensure Ennis is denied parole.

He has been denied parole twice and opted out of parole eligibility twice.

In February, Shelley Boden, Bob and Jackie’s niece and cousin to Janet and Karen, told Global News she doesn’t want to have to attend another parole hearing for the man that killed so many members of her family.

“We’re all afraid that he’s going to come out and re-offend,” she said.

Read more: Alberta family pleads and petitions to keep BC mass murderer behind bars

Click to play video: 'Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application' Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application
Families of victims of notorious Johnson-Bentley murders fight killer’s parole application – Feb 15, 2021
