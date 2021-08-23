Man charged with arson, assaulting police officers after downtown Hamilton incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in connection with the assault of a pair of police officers investigating an alleged arson in the city’s downtown on the weekend.

Investigators say the officers were struck with a metal pole by a suspect they had chased down in connection with the lighting of fires in multiple garbage cans near James Street North and Barton Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival in an alley west of the location, the officers observed a male matching the description provided in the arsons,” police said in a release on Monday.

“The male immediately started running east in the alley while police continuously asked the male to stop and that he was under arrest for arson. The male ignored the officers’ demands.”

After handcuffing the suspect, officers say a search of the 25-year-old man produced a three inch knife with a black handle that was tied around his waist.

Injuries to the officers were minor, according to detectives.

The suspect is facing five charges including arson, carrying a concealed weapon and assault.

