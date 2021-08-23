Alberta confirms 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health confirmed an additional 1,972 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend from about about 23,000 tests.

There were 821 cases confirmed on Friday, 678 positive cases confirmed on Saturday and 473 were confirmed on Sunday.

Five additional deaths were reported since Friday. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,348.

There are now 7,777 active cases across Alberta.

Of those, 2,438 are in the Calgary zone, there are 2,408 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 765 active cases are in the Central zone, there are 984 in the South zone, 1,158 in the North zone and 24 not attributed to a specific zone.

As of Monday, there were 244 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 54 of those receiving care in the ICU. That’s an increase from 221 in hospital and 48 of those people in the ICU on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 244,969 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19, while 234,844 have recovered.

