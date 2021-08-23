SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta confirms 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over 3 days

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 23, 2021 5:45 pm
Nurses putting on personal protective equipment (PPE) before treating COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary on November 14, 2020. View image in full screen
Nurses putting on personal protective equipment (PPE) before treating COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary on November 14, 2020. Leah Hennel, Government of Alberta

Alberta health confirmed an additional 1,972 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend from about about 23,000 tests.

Read more: ‘We’re in big trouble’: Doctors worry Canada’s 4th wave of COVID-19 could be biggest yet

There were 821 cases confirmed on Friday, 678 positive cases confirmed on Saturday and 473 were confirmed on Sunday.

Five additional deaths were reported since Friday. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,348.

Click to play video: 'Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not' Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not
There are now 7,777 active cases across Alberta.

Trending Stories

Of those, 2,438 are in the Calgary zone, there are 2,408 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 765 active cases are in the Central zone, there are 984 in the South zone, 1,158 in the North zone and 24 not attributed to a specific zone.

Read more: Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen fans & staff must be fully vaccinated to attend games

As of Monday, there were 244 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 54 of those receiving care in the ICU. That’s an increase from 221 in hospital and 48 of those people in the ICU on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 244,969 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19, while 234,844 have recovered.

