N.B. doctor warns about COVID-19 hospital capacity as students head back to school

A Fredericton-based doctor has raised alarm bells after her letter to Education Minister Dominic Cardy went unanswered before he unveiled the back-to-school plan on Friday.

In a lengthy, detail-oriented briefing, Cardy outlined how students would return to the classroom in the fall, saying they relied on the most up-to-date science and the experience the department had garnered over the past 17 months.

Children under the age of 12 would be required to wear masks, keep their physical distance, and classrooms and desks would be cleaned regularly. Teachers and staff would be required to be vaccinated.

Students of all ages, however, would be returning in person.

Dr. Kari Van Middlesworth raised major concerns not only about sending the kids back to school in full capacity but about the sheer lack of resources for pediatric patients in New Brunswick — as well as the already strained emergency departments in the three major cities.

In her letter, she said, “over the past few weeks, my observation of Fredericton’s behavior (has) led me to believe that the move to shift the province into green has sent a loud message.”

“Regardless of what was said, the message received by many is “The pandemic is over…do whatever you want, in whatever way you wish,” she wrote to Cardy.

She said in the letter she feels it is less safe for kids now than it was at the height of the pandemic back in March.

Global News requested an interview with Cardy, but he was not available. Instead, the department sent an email response and did not address Van Middlesworth’s letter directly.

“The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development understands many families have concerns about the ongoing dangers presented by COVID-19 as they prepare for the return to school,” it said in the statement.

On Friday, Dr. Cristin Muecke, New Brunswick regional chief medical officer of health, said the plan would likely evolve as things change.

Both those messages come as little comfort to Van Middlesworth, who has first-hand knowledge of the health care system as an emergency room physician.

“From a physician perspective, I have been watching the news from the U.S. showing states with a shortage of pediatric ventilators and ICU beds. I would like to remind you that NB has zero pediatric ICU beds,” she wrote in her letter.

Horizon Health Network said it has increased the number of “universal” ventilators, which they double in the last year, at 80.

The Moncton Hospital has the largest number with 34, second to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital at 15, and the Saint John Regional Hospital at 14.

“Also from a resource perspective, please remember that all three major ERs (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) are struggling with inadequate staffing,” she wrote. “This is without physicians off work on isolation due to exposed children. This is without sick staff due to COVID, influenza and upper respiratory tract infections(URTI). Additionally, the inpatient units are beyond capacity – without flu or COVID. We don’t have the resources to absorb outbreaks.”

The province has experience both shortages of nurses and physicians, forcing weekend closures and reduced hours at several hospitals.

New Brunswick record 58 new cases of COVID-19 through Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Three people have been hospitalized.

Fully vaccinated individuals can still carry COVID-19 and transmit it to other people.

Of the 340 cases since July 1, 74 per cent were not vaccinated, 15 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 11 per cent were fully vaccinated.

There 173 active cases in the province.