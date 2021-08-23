N.B. declares COVID-19 outbreak at provincial jail after 4 positive cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Southeast Regional Correctional Centre declared a COVID-19 outbreak at their facility Monday after confirming four positive cases.

The four cases include inmates and staff. The centre said the first positive case was confirmed on Friday and that public health responded and tested all inmates and close contact staff.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, largest single-day increase since January

“There are staff members who are required to self-isolate and inmate movement within the facility is being restricted to mitigate spread,” the centre said in a release.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said it has “contingency plans” in place and staff from other centres are being assigned to Shediac as needed.

In the meantime, court appearances will be done virtually.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 N.B. COVID-19 case numbers will likely continue to rise, says experts N.B. COVID-19 case numbers will likely continue to rise, says experts