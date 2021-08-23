Menu

Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 2:14 pm
People paddle board in Lake Ontario during a warm and humid day in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday July 6, 2021. View image in full screen
People paddle board in Lake Ontario during a warm and humid day in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected reach 32 C with the humidex values reaching up to 40.

The organization says hot and humid conditions are expected to continue Monday and possibly into the middle of the week.

Read more: Greater Toronto Area under heat warning, ‘hot and humid’ conditions may extend into next week

Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working outdoors are at greater risk from heat exhaustion.

It advises people to drink lots of water and stay in a cool place.

It also says people should not leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Aug. 23, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Aug. 23, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Aug. 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
