Greater Toronto Area under heat warning, ‘hot and humid’ conditions may extend into next week

The Greater Toronto Area is under a heat warning with “hot and humid” conditions possibly lasting into next week.
Environment Canada said the temperature is expected to reach 31 C on Saturday with a humidex anywhere from 36 to 40.
“Afternoon temperatures Sunday may be a degree or so lower than on Saturday,” the agency’s warning said.
“However, temperatures may once again rise to the low 30s early next week.”
Environment Canada said the conditions may cause deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to reach the high-risk category.
