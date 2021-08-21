Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Greater Toronto Area under heat warning, ‘hot and humid’ conditions may extend into next week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 1:59 pm
A man walks through fountains in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
A man walks through fountains in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2020. ou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The Greater Toronto Area is under a heat warning with “hot and humid” conditions possibly lasting into next week.

Environment Canada said the temperature is expected to reach 31 C on Saturday with a humidex anywhere from 36 to 40.

Read more: How will Canada prepare for more heat waves and other extreme weather events?

“Afternoon temperatures Sunday may be a degree or so lower than on Saturday,” the agency’s warning said.

“However, temperatures may once again rise to the low 30s early next week.”

Environment Canada said the conditions may cause deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to reach the high-risk category.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Five surprising ways to stay cool in hot weather' Five surprising ways to stay cool in hot weather
Five surprising ways to stay cool in hot weather – Jun 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagGTA tagHeat Wave tagGreater Toronto Area tagHeat Warning tagToronto weather tagCanada weather tagGreater Toronto Area weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers