Canada

Singh vows to end subsidies given to oil, gas companies if NDP wins election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Singh pledges to fight for Indigenous people’s rights' Singh pledges to fight for Indigenous people’s rights
WATCH: Singh pledges to fight for Indigenous people's rights

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would identify and eliminate subsidies given to oil and gas companies and redirect them to renewable energy sector.

Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail in Montreal, Singh says his party is committed to reducing Canada’s green house gas emissions by more than half by 2030 if elected to form the government.

He promised to support Indigenous-led programs to advance reconciliation and protect the land, water and forests by providing $500 million in funding to these programs.

Read more: Afghanistan crisis: NDP’s Singh slams Trudeau government for not doing more to help

Last week, Green Leader Annamie Paul called for an end to the construction of new pipelines, fracking, and oil and gas exploration so Canada could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reshape the economy.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised in April that Canada would slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Canada is currently signed on to an international agreement to cut levels of the heat-trapping pollution by 30 per cent for that year, but joined other nations in ratcheting up its target to boost global efforts to fight climate change.

In June, the Liberal government said existing measures like its carbon pricing regime put Canada on track to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 36 per cent by 2030, but it has yet to detail how it will close the remaining gap.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
