Canadian special forces operating outside Kabul airport amid growing danger: officials

Elite members of the Canadian military’s special forces unit are operating outside the perimeter of the Kabul airport as senior officials warn the situation on the ground is “increasingly dangerous.”

In a telephone briefing with journalists on Monday morning, senior government officials provided an update on Canada’s efforts to evacuate citizens and Afghan civilians from what one called the “volatile” and “chaotic” environment in the capital following the Taliban takeover last weekend.

American and allied soldiers hold control of Hamid Karzai International Airport, the key to an international air bridge underway to try to evacuate as many people as possible fleeing the extremists.

But Taliban encroachment and an increasingly desperate crowd of thousands waiting outside the airport security perimeter in hope of a flight out are making the situation more challenging, officials said.

“The security situation surrounding the airport has become increasingly dangerous,” said one senior government official, who spoke with journalists on the condition they not be named.

“The Canadian Armed Forces has made the decision to disclose that Canada’s special operations forces have been and continue to work outside the confines of (Hamid Karzai International Airport).”

Government officials have previously refused to answer when asked whether Canadian special operations forces were working outside the airport, particularly in regards to whether they are helping or tracking down any Canadian citizens or permanent residents unable to get to the airport.

Access has been a significant challenge as crowds block the gates and Taliban extremists roam the streets, especially in light of concerns that the group is targeting anyone who has helped or worked for allied governments during the conflict in that country.

Global News reported on Monday morning that Canadian officials are purging websites and social media platforms of any content that could accidentally identify individuals who worked with Canada.

Canadian evacuation flights out of Kabul resumed on Aug. 19.

Since then, officials say four flights have departed, with the latest leaving Afghanistan Sunday night carrying 436 people: Canadians, allied foreign nationals and Afghans eligible for special immigration measures.

Twelve other countries are participating in the air bridge evacuation effort.

The first of the evacuees brought to Canada completed their two-week COVID-19 quarantine last week.

Roughly 300 will be resettled in communities across Ontario, Alberta and B.C. in the coming days.

