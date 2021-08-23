Menu

Canada

Ontario extends pay increase for personal support workers until end of October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase' Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase
Doug Ford commits to maintaining PSW wage increase – Jul 5, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government is extending a wage increase for personal support workers brought in during the pandemic.

The province says the temporary $3-per-hour wage increase for workers in long-term care homes and similar facilities will now continue until Oct. 31.

It says extending the program will cost $169 million.

The pay bump was first put in place last October and had since been extended until today.

Premier Doug Ford last month committed to maintaining the change, but did not give further details or say for how long.

The province says some 158,000 workers are eligible for a pay boost under the program.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
