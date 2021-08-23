Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Guelph hires equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives advisor

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 9:57 am
The City of Guelph has hired Sara Sayyed as the new senior advisor of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph has hired Sara Sayyed as the new senior advisor of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives. City of Guelph / Twitter

The City of Guelph says it has hired a new senior advisor of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives.

Sara Sayyed currently serves as the Muslim Society of Guelph’s community services director and is on various local boards, including the Guelph Community Foundation and the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership Leadership Council.

Read more: Guelph is the perfect home for new Moderna vaccine facility, mayor says

The city said Sayyed’s impressive background and experience are what stood out during the recruitment process.

“We’re excited to have a community leader with extensive experience in building relationships and engaging others join our team,” said CAO Scott Stewart.

“Her natural affinity for cultivating relationships and facilitating and building consensus among diverse individuals aligns perfectly with our commitment to making the community and workplace more inclusive.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new permanent role was approved by council in July. Sayyed began her new role on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau commits to fighting racism in Canada on anniversary of George Floyd’s death' Trudeau commits to fighting racism in Canada on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
Trudeau commits to fighting racism in Canada on anniversary of George Floyd’s death – May 25, 2021

The city said Sayyed will help in policy development, project planning, service delivery and program evaluation activities.

Trending Stories

More specifically, the city said she will help lead the creation of a diversity, inclusion and anti-racism action plan. It will include strategies and plans for monitoring progress in the effort to eliminate systemic racism and increase equity for all citizens.

Read more: London, Ont. mosque offers 61 recommendations ahead of National Summit on Islamophobia

The city added that Sayyed will also provide guidance in its process to identify and make changes in an effort to eliminate systemic barriers and inequities in house.

Story continues below advertisement

She will also represent the city at forums focused on anti-racism such as the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagGuelph News tagdiversity tagAnti-racism tagCity of Guelph tagEquity tagSara Sayyed tagSara Sayyed Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers