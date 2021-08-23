City of Guelph hires equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives advisor

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it has hired a new senior advisor of equity, anti-racism and Indigenous initiatives.

Sara Sayyed currently serves as the Muslim Society of Guelph’s community services director and is on various local boards, including the Guelph Community Foundation and the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership Leadership Council.

The city said Sayyed’s impressive background and experience are what stood out during the recruitment process.

“We’re excited to have a community leader with extensive experience in building relationships and engaging others join our team,” said CAO Scott Stewart.

“Her natural affinity for cultivating relationships and facilitating and building consensus among diverse individuals aligns perfectly with our commitment to making the community and workplace more inclusive.”

The new permanent role was approved by council in July. Sayyed began her new role on Monday.

The city said Sayyed will help in policy development, project planning, service delivery and program evaluation activities.

More specifically, the city said she will help lead the creation of a diversity, inclusion and anti-racism action plan. It will include strategies and plans for monitoring progress in the effort to eliminate systemic racism and increase equity for all citizens.

The city added that Sayyed will also provide guidance in its process to identify and make changes in an effort to eliminate systemic barriers and inequities in house.

She will also represent the city at forums focused on anti-racism such as the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

Join us in welcoming Sara Sayyed to the City of Guelph as the new senior advisor of Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives. Sara starts her role today—a role that advances #diversity, #inclusion and #equity at the City and in the community. #Guelph https://t.co/rWec3qoWgn pic.twitter.com/br57V7tVVP — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) August 23, 2021