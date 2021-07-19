Menu

Canada

London, Ont. mosque offers 61 recommendations ahead of National Summit on Islamophobia

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 19, 2021 12:04 pm
Kira Stephani of Oshawa, Ont. talks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (green head covering) and Aliyah Sayyed (pink) at the scene of Sunday's hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins. View image in full screen
Kira Stephani of Oshawa, Ont. talks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (green head covering) and Aliyah Sayyed (pink) at the scene of Sunday's hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

The London Muslim Mosque and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) put forward 61 recommendations ahead of the upcoming National Summit on Islamophobia.

During a news conference Monday morning, the CEO of the NCCM, Mustafa Farooq, expressed the urgent need for change.

Read more: London and Quebec City mayors join forces in joint letter supporting action summit on Islamophobia

“The reality is that Canada has suffered more mass killings motivated by Islamophobia in the last five years than any other country in the G7,” he said. “This cannot be allowed to continue.”

Recommendations include reforming the Canada Revenue Agency and Criminal Code Amendments to better deal with hate crimes, developing anti-Islamophobia strategies in education at the provincial level, and launching municipal anti-racism campaigns.

“This body of recommendations was compiled after talking to (thousands) of Canadian Muslims (from) coast to coast with the diversity (of) gender, race and class,” Farooq said.

Terror charges laid against accused in London, Ont. attack – Jun 14, 2021

London lawyer Nawaz Tahir also spoke at Monday’s news conference about the recommendations’ significance.

“The good news is these 61 recommendations are achievable (if) our elected officials do what we’ve been asking them to do, which is to provide united leadership and set aside partisan politics.”

“Some of them (may) take time to implement, but we hope the commitment to implement happens right away,” Farooq added.

Read more: ‘We can’t be held hostage to fear’ — London, Ont. hijab event held to combat Islamophobia

The London Muslim Mosque, alongside the Muslim community, called for the summit after the London vehicle attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family on June 6.

The National Summit on Islamophobia is set to take place on July 22.

A PDF that sets out the 61 recommendations is available online.

Ontario Liberal MPP attempts to introduce motion condemning Islamophobia – Jun 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
