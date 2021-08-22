Menu

Weather

Quebec reaches heat wave record

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2021 2:13 pm
A man cools down under a water fountain in Montreal. View image in full screen
A man cools down under a water fountain in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL – A heat wave that has broken temperature records in parts of Quebec over the weekend is expected to reach some new historic highs today.

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning, saying the province should expect daily humidex values to remain between 35 and 40 degrees C until Thursday.

Today’s temperatures are expected to be especially high in areas in and around Montreal, with humid conditions likely to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

Southwestern Quebec has been experiencing a record-breaking heat wave since Friday which is set to affect the province until next week.

Temperatures as high as 35 C were recorded in downtown Montreal on Saturday, breaking a record set back in 1916.

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says while the abnormal temperatures are well above August’s average of 24 and 25 degrees, the most recent heat waves are not unexpected given the effects of climate change.

