Environment

‘Significant portions’ of wildfire burning near Ladysmith now contained

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members' BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members
WATCH: As the wildfire season stretches into late August, the BC Wildlife Service said it is starting to see more fatigue-related concerns among crews fighting the fires on the front lines.

“Significant portions” of a wildfire burning just 4.5 kilometres from the Vancouver Island community of Ladysmith are now contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Mount Hayes wildfire is estimated at 73 hectares in size, and has forced the evacuation of a FortisBC LNG site and prompted evacuation alerts for 20 other rural properties.

On Sunday, wildfire officials said portions of the fire had burned to firefighters’ control lines and been contained.

“While it continues to be classified as out-of-control, this fire has not grown significantly since the morning of Aug. 20,” the wildfire service said.

As of Sunday, 56 firefighters, three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire.

Click to play video: 'FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.' FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.
FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
