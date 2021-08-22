‘Significant portions’ of wildfire burning near Ladysmith now contained

Send this page to someone via email

“Significant portions” of a wildfire burning just 4.5 kilometres from the Vancouver Island community of Ladysmith are now contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Mount Hayes wildfire is estimated at 73 hectares in size, and has forced the evacuation of a FortisBC LNG site and prompted evacuation alerts for 20 other rural properties.

On Sunday, wildfire officials said portions of the fire had burned to firefighters’ control lines and been contained.

“While it continues to be classified as out-of-control, this fire has not grown significantly since the morning of Aug. 20,” the wildfire service said.

As of Sunday, 56 firefighters, three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire.

