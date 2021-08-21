Deadly sheer in Saint Prime: alcohol could be involved

Send this page to someone via email

SAINT-PRIME, Qc _ A young driver could face the justice system after being involved in a road accident whichcost the life of its passenger in the region of Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean since alcohol could be involved.

The police were notified on Saturday morning, around 3 a.m., of the accident that occurred on the 3rd row at Saint-Prime.

“We are talking about a vehicle driven by a woman traveling north, towards Saint-Félicien. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a sharp curve which is located at the bottom of a hill and the vehicle left the road. pavement, “said Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The vehicle ended up against a tree, but the 20-year-old was able to get out of the vehicle while her passenger remained trapped inside.

“The jaws of jail were used to extract him. We are talking about a 23-year-old man who was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately his death was noted,” said Sergeant Bibeau.

As for the driver, a resident of Mashteuiatsh, she was arrested at the scene of the accident for driving while impaired. She was detained in the morning and was to be questioned by SQ investigators during the day.

“She could face charges of impaired driving causing death,” said the spokesperson for the SQ.

Traffic was disrupted in the area since investigators had to complete the analysis of the scene.

The SQ investigation continues.

